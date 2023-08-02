ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to increase length of railway platforms in delta region

August 02, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A plea to extend the length of platforms in railway stations located in the delta Region was made at the Executive Committee meeting of the United East Coast Road Railway Association meeting held at Adhiramapattinam on Wednesday.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, the association felt that the length of platforms in almost all the railway stations in the region, particularly at Adhiramapattinam on the newly laid Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broad gauge section, did not suit the length of the rakes of the trains operated through the section.

Hence, the association requested Southern Railway to look into the issue and initiate steps to alleviate the problems faced by rail commuters.

Through other resolutions, the association pleaded for improvements to passenger amenities in all railway stations in the delta Region, revival of Kamban Express service between Karaikudi-Chennai Egmore, regularisation of Rameswaram-Secunderabad Special, Ernakulam-Vailankanni Express and Tambaram-Sengottah Express.

It also sought stoppage for all passenger trains passing through Adhiramapattinam and introduction of a link train to Semmozhi Express at Tiruchi from Karaikudi, according to a release.

