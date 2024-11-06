ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to include ‘panneer karumbu’ in Pongal gift hamper

Published - November 06, 2024 07:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has called upon the State government to distribute two ‘panneer karumbu’ (black stem sugarcane) along with the Pongal gift hamper.

In a memorandum submitted to the government through Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, Association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan demanded that two black stem sugarcanes be distributed this year and the groceries such as jaggery and cereals forming part of the hamper should also be procured directly from the farmers instead of purchasing them from the other State or inland wholesale dealers.

He also demanded that the cash assistance of ₹1,000 should be distributed to the beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer system.

