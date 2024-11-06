 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to include ‘panneer karumbu’ in Pongal gift hamper

Published - November 06, 2024 07:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has called upon the State government to distribute two ‘panneer karumbu’ (black stem sugarcane) along with the Pongal gift hamper.

In a memorandum submitted to the government through Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, Association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan demanded that two black stem sugarcanes be distributed this year and the groceries such as jaggery and cereals forming part of the hamper should also be procured directly from the farmers instead of purchasing them from the other State or inland wholesale dealers.

He also demanded that the cash assistance of ₹1,000 should be distributed to the beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer system.

Published - November 06, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.