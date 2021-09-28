Plea to include palm foods in nutritious meal scheme

TIRUVARUR

28 September 2021 19:42 IST

A plea to include palm products in the nutritious meal scheme was made at a Panai Thiruvizha organised by Green Needa, an NGO engaged in promotion of greenery, at Thulasendrapuram near Mannargudi on Sunday.

Its chief coordinator M. Rajavelu said around 1,000 palm seeds were sown along the bunds of Thulasendrapuram lake as part of a drive to plant 50,000 palm seeds.

Participating in the exercise, Mannargudi MLA T.R.B. Raaja and general secretary of Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam P.R. Pandian highlighted the need to promote awareness of the advantages of growing palm trees.

Resolutions seeking inclusion of food items made of palm and inclusion of study material about palm tree and its benefits in school curriculum were passed.