Plea to include palm foods in nutritious meal scheme

A plea to include palm foods in the nutritious meal scheme was made at a panai thiruvizha organised by Green Needa, an organisation engaged in promotion of greenery, at Thulasendrapuram near Mannargudi on Sunday.

According to its chief coordinator M. Rajavelu around 1000 palm seeds were sown along the bunds of Thulasendrapuram lake as part of a drive to plant 50,000 palm seeds by the organisation.

Participating in the exercise, Mannargudi MLA T.R.B. Raaja and general secretary of Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam P.R. Pandian highlighted the need to promote awareness of the advantages of rearing palm trees.

Resolutions seeking inclusion of food items made of palm and inclusion of study material about palm tree and its benefits in school curriculum were passed on the occasion.