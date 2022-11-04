Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has called upon the State government to include coconut and betel leaves in Pongal gift hamper. In a statement addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, its secretary Sundara Vimalanathan has claimed that inclusion of these two items would make the gift hamper a complete set of products required to celebrate Pongal. Reiterating the earlier demand to source products such as jaggery and others locally, wherever possible, he sought the procurement of coconut directly from the farmers at a rate of ₹30 per nut and the betel leaves at a good rate.
Plea to include coconut, betel leaves in Pongal gift hamper
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.