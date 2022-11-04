Plea to include coconut, betel leaves in Pongal gift hamper

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has called upon the State government to include coconut and betel leaves in Pongal gift hamper. In a statement addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, its secretary Sundara Vimalanathan has claimed that inclusion of these two items would make the gift hamper a complete set of products required to celebrate Pongal. Reiterating the earlier demand to source products such as jaggery and others locally, wherever possible, he sought the procurement of coconut directly from the farmers at a rate of ₹30 per nut and the betel leaves at a good rate.