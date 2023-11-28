ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to improve basic amenities before Mahamagam atKumbakonam

November 28, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of All Traders Association of Kumbakonam on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Minister for Municipal Administration, K. N.. Nehru seeking improvements to basic amenities in the town before Mahamagam festival in 2028.

In the memorandum, signed by president Chola C. Rajendran and secretary V. Sathyanarayanan, the federation listed the problems faced by residents of Kumbakonam due to clogged irrigation channels passing through the town and underground sewerage network as well as the lack of basic infrastructure facilities.

Strengthening of roads on the banks of Cauvery and Arasalar rivers, replacing the pedestrian bridge across Arasalar as a high-level bridge for vehicle movement, commencing and completion of outer ring road on the south of Kumbakonam town, renovation of ghats along the Cauvery and Arasalar rivers, construction of public toilets in adequate numbers and identification and setting up of public vehicle parking facilities in the town were the other demands put forth by the federation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nehru held discussions with Corporation officials at Kumbakonam on Tuesday where the progress of various infrastructure development works implemented in the town and in 13 village panchayats to be annexed with the Corporation were reviewed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US