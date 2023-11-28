HamberMenu
Plea to improve basic amenities before Mahamagam atKumbakonam

November 28, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of All Traders Association of Kumbakonam on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Minister for Municipal Administration, K. N.. Nehru seeking improvements to basic amenities in the town before Mahamagam festival in 2028.

In the memorandum, signed by president Chola C. Rajendran and secretary V. Sathyanarayanan, the federation listed the problems faced by residents of Kumbakonam due to clogged irrigation channels passing through the town and underground sewerage network as well as the lack of basic infrastructure facilities.

Strengthening of roads on the banks of Cauvery and Arasalar rivers, replacing the pedestrian bridge across Arasalar as a high-level bridge for vehicle movement, commencing and completion of outer ring road on the south of Kumbakonam town, renovation of ghats along the Cauvery and Arasalar rivers, construction of public toilets in adequate numbers and identification and setting up of public vehicle parking facilities in the town were the other demands put forth by the federation.

Mr. Nehru held discussions with Corporation officials at Kumbakonam on Tuesday where the progress of various infrastructure development works implemented in the town and in 13 village panchayats to be annexed with the Corporation were reviewed.

