Plea to implement schemes through CDB

August 07, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Coconut farmers have urged the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to revert back to the old system of implementing schemes aimed for the betterment of coconut cultivators.

The Union Ministry introduced several schemes for the welfare of coconut farmers and promotion of coconut cultivation in 2010 and implemented them through the Coconut Producers’ Society (CPS), Coconut Producers’ Federation (CPF) and Coconut Producers’ Companies till recently.

Regretting that the recent change in the system of implementation has resulted in several deserving farmers being left high and dry due to local politics, Elango of Pattukottai, a progressive coconut farmer urged the Union Ministry to implement the scheme through the Coconut Development Board (CDB).

Expressing a similar view, Marimuthu of Peravurani added that the constraints faced by several farmers in reviving the coconut farming after Cyclone Gaja stood testimony to this claim.

Production and distribution of quality planting materials, expansion of the area under coconut cultivation, technology demonstration, replanting and rejuvenation, and insurance scheme were some of the programmes implemented by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare through the respective State governments.

They called upon the Union Ministry to modify the coconut crop insurance scheme so as to benefit the farmers. Enhancement of the minimum support price for copra, upscaling of area expansion program amount to ₹40,000 per hectare were the other demands put forth by them.

Meanwhile, demonstrations urging the governments to procure copra at a rate of ₹160 per kilogram and coconut at ₹60 per kilogram were organised by various coconut farmers associations in Pattukottai last week.

