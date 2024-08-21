Plea to harness surplus flow in Amaravathy river

The Cauvery Irrigation Farmers Welfare Association has called for effective steps to harness the surplus flow from Aliyar and Amaravathy rivers for the benefit of farmers in Karur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This could be done by building a barrage across the Amaravathy river near Karur, said Mahadhanapuram V. Rajaram, president of the association.

The Amaravathy water flows into the Cauvery at Thirumukkudal near Karur. Instead, the surplus water should be used to fill up irrigation tanks before letting it flow into the Cauvery near the existing Mayanur barrage, suggested the veteran farmers leader.

The surplus flow could be used to fill up tanks in Manavasi, Veerarakkiyam and others by building a new canals or widening existing ones, he contended.

The Amaravathy goes on spate sporadically and the authorities should explore ways to utilise the surplus water for the benefit of farmers in Karur. The Karur district administration should take up the matter with the government. It could conduct meeting with farmers and experts to draw up a Amaravathy water management scheme and forward it to the government, he said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.