Plea to harness surplus flow in Amaravathy river

Published - August 21, 2024 05:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cauvery Irrigation Farmers Welfare Association has called for effective steps to harness the surplus flow from Aliyar and Amaravathy rivers for the benefit of farmers in Karur district.

This could be done by building a barrage across the Amaravathy river near Karur, said Mahadhanapuram V. Rajaram, president of the association.

The Amaravathy water flows into the Cauvery at Thirumukkudal near Karur. Instead, the surplus water should be used to fill up irrigation tanks before letting it flow into the Cauvery near the existing Mayanur barrage, suggested the veteran farmers leader.

The surplus flow could be used to fill up tanks in Manavasi, Veerarakkiyam and others by building a new canals or widening existing ones, he contended.

The Amaravathy goes on spate sporadically and the authorities should explore ways to utilise the surplus water for the benefit of farmers in Karur. The Karur district administration should take up the matter with the government. It could conduct meeting with farmers and experts to draw up a Amaravathy water management scheme and forward it to the government, he said in a statement.

