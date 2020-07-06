Plea to get Cauvery water from Karnataka

THANJAVUR

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has urged the Tamil Nadu government to initiate steps to get the State’s share of Cauvery from Karnataka.

In a statement issued here, P.Maniarasan, coordinator of the committee, said Karnataka should have released 9.23 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu in June and 7.84 tmcft during the first week of July and a similar quantity in the second week. But, it had not released any water into the Cauvery.

As a fall out, the storage level at the Stanley Reservoir had dropped to 84.3 feet as on Monday leaving just 46.45 tmcft of water available for irrigation purposes for the current kuruvai season. The water is being released at a rate of 1.25 tmcft per day has not even reached the tail-end areas of the Delta region, he claimed.

Pointing out that water irrigation should be made available for the next 65 days for sustaining the kuruvai crop, Mr.Maniarasan expressed apprehensions that if the water level at the Mettur dam depleted at this rate without any inflow then it would not be possible to save the kuruvai crop cultivated in the Delta region.

Though the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) Chairman, R.K. Jain, who chaired a video-conference meeting on June 11, had directed the Karnataka State to release Tamil Nadu’s share in Cauvery water for June and July, nothing tangible has emerged.

Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami should take up the issue with the CWMA and the Karnataka State government immediately to get the Tamil Nadu’s share of water, he added.