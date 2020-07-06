Plea to get Cauvery water from Karnataka

THANJAVUR
The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has urged the Tamil Nadu government to initiate steps to get the State’s share of Cauvery from Karnataka.
In a statement issued here, P.Maniarasan, coordinator of the committee, said Karnataka should have released 9.23 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu in June and 7.84 tmcft during the first week of July and a similar quantity in the second week. But, it had not released any water into the Cauvery.
As a fall out, the storage level at the Stanley Reservoir had dropped to 84.3 feet as on Monday leaving just 46.45 tmcft of water available for irrigation purposes for the current kuruvai season. The water is being released at a rate of 1.25 tmcft per day has not even reached the tail-end areas of the Delta region, he claimed.
Pointing out that water irrigation should be made available for the next 65 days for sustaining the kuruvai crop, Mr.Maniarasan expressed apprehensions that if the water level at the Mettur dam depleted at this rate without any inflow then it would not be possible to save the kuruvai crop cultivated in the Delta region.
Though the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) Chairman, R.K. Jain, who chaired a video-conference meeting on June 11, had directed the Karnataka State to release Tamil Nadu’s share in Cauvery water for June and July, nothing tangible has emerged.
Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami should take up the issue with the CWMA and the Karnataka State government immediately to get the Tamil Nadu’s share of water, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath