Plea to frame heritage guidelines

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has called upon the district administration to frame regulations and guidelines to preserve the heritage and art of Thanjavur town.

A resolution was adopted at the meeting of INTACH members chaired by the organiser, Prince C. Babaji Rajah Bhonsle Chattrapathy, at Sangeetha Mahal in Thanjavur Palace complex recently.

The need to frame city heritage regulations and guidelines to preserve the heritage of the town was stressed in the resolution.

By another resolution, INTACH urged Thanjavur Corporation to implement infrastructure development and other projects under the smart cities scheme without damaging or tampering the heritage value of the town.

