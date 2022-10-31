Plea to form committee under DRO to find solution to property dispute in Srirangam

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing concern over the continuing stalemate in the dispute between a section of residents of Srirangam and the Sri Ranganthaswamy Temple with respect to the ownership of properties around the temple, the Srirangam Makkal Nala Sangam has urged the district administration to form a committee headed by the District Revenue Officer to find a solution to the vexed issue.

Association president S. N. Mohan Ram, in a petition addressed to the District Collector, pointed out that the issue had been simmering for the past few years as a large number of property owners have been affected as they were not able to sell or pledge their properties after the temple authorities claimed ownership rights. Despite repeated representations to various authorities, the issue has not been resolved. Even RTI queries do not elicit proper response.

Property transactions, especially around the Srirangam temple, were not taking place in view of the dispute since 2006. Owners could not even pledge their properties or bequeath them to their heirs, Mr. Mohan Ram said. He suggested that a committee headed by the District Revenue Officer could study all the relevant records and assess the rival claims and find a permanent solution to the issue.