ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to fill up vacancies in HR and CE department in Kumbakonam region

Published - September 11, 2024 05:56 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The All Traders Association, Kumbakonam, has appealed to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to fill up posts that remain vacant for a long time in the Kumbakonam region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a memorandum submitted to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P. K. Sekar Babu, the association pointed out that several posts in several temples in Kumbakonam town remained vacant and filling them would help celebrate the ‘maha magam’ festival, which falls in 2028, properly.

It also suggested the setting up of an additional office for the Joint Commissioner, HR and CE, Thanjavur, at Kumbakonam for better conduct and supervision of the 2028 ‘maha magam’ festival and requested the Minister to ensure that the ‘ghats’ along the Cauvery were renovated before the ‘maha magam’.

A plea to renovate the wooden cars and other carriers used in the temple festivals during the ‘maha magam’ was also included in the memorandum.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US