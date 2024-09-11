Plea to fill up vacancies in HR and CE department in Kumbakonam region

The All Traders Association, Kumbakonam, has appealed to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to fill up posts that remain vacant for a long time in the Kumbakonam region.

In a memorandum submitted to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P. K. Sekar Babu, the association pointed out that several posts in several temples in Kumbakonam town remained vacant and filling them would help celebrate the ‘maha magam’ festival, which falls in 2028, properly.

It also suggested the setting up of an additional office for the Joint Commissioner, HR and CE, Thanjavur, at Kumbakonam for better conduct and supervision of the 2028 ‘maha magam’ festival and requested the Minister to ensure that the ‘ghats’ along the Cauvery were renovated before the ‘maha magam’.

A plea to renovate the wooden cars and other carriers used in the temple festivals during the ‘maha magam’ was also included in the memorandum.