Plea to familiarise CLATamong Plus Two students

The Tamil Nadu National Law School here has approached the School Education Department to create awareness of CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) 2018 among Plus Two students.

The TNNLS has impressed upon the Chief Educational Officers of all districts the importance of conveying the system of admitting students from Tamil Nadu to 50 % seats for the two five-year B.A.,LL.B (Hons.) and B.Com., LL.B (Hons.) programs, each with an intake of 55 students.

“There have been instances in the previous years of parents approaching the university with the idea that a high score in Plus Two alone would suffice for admission. This time, the initiative has been taken to make sure that aspiring students do not miss out on the online application process,” Vice-Chancellor of TNNLS Kamala Sankaran said.

Established with an initial contribution of ₹ 100 crore by the State government, the residential university established under Tamil Nadu National Law School Act, 2012, to provide quality legal education, is located on a 25-acre campus at Navalurkuttapattu.

Since its inception, the students have been making their presence felt through participation in various moot court competition, seminars, conferences and extra-curricular events all over the country. The first batch admitted in 2013 will be graduating in 2018.

“Steps have been taken to further professionalise the legal education and research through new optional courses, introduction of single/double credit courses on specialised areas offered by visiting faculty,” Prof. Kamala Sankaran said.

At the TNNLS, compulsory internship begins from the very first year, with NGOs. In the second year, they will intern with a government agency, private institution, judge, practising advocate, law firm, corporate body, an international institutions or a non-governmental organisation; in the third year with trial court / subordinate judiciary; in the fourth year with Appellate Court / Law Firm; and in the fifth year as in the second year. Hence, the students get equipped well to excel in their professional sphere when they step out of the university, the VC said.

As per the CLAT notification, online application forms have been made available from January 1.

The closing date for applying and indicating the NLUs in the order of preference is March 31.

CLAT 2018 will be conducted on May 13, 2018. There will be no upper age limit to apply for CLAT 2018.

The result/merit list will be issued on May 31, and the first indicative seat allocation based on merit-cum-preference will be made on June 7.