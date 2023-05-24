Plea to expedite Pudukottai-Embal road work

May 24, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The residents of Embal and its adjoining villages have urged the State Highways Department to expedite the widening of Pudukottai-Arimazham-Embal-Avudaiyarkoil road into a two-way lane.

More than 35,000 people live along the 40-km stretch from Pudukottai to Avudaiyarkoil. Acting on the demands of the people, the department decided to upgrade the road in 2021. It subsequently started the widening work. But, it is said that just 4 km length of road out of 20 km from Pudukottai to Arimazham was developed in 2021. No work was carried out in 2022-23.

Residents complain that the incomplete road has given room for frequent accidents. It gives a tough time for motorists to drive on the road. Though several petitions were submitted to officials, no steps have been taken to complete the pending works.

Perinbanathan, lead coordinator of Embal Development Group, says motorists have been facing untold hardship while driving on the road. The pending works should be completed immediately, as it will not only help motorists to experience a smooth ride but also reduce accidents to a great extent.