ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to expedite Pudukottai-Embal road work

May 24, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Embal and its adjoining villages have urged the State Highways Department to expedite the widening of Pudukottai-Arimazham-Embal-Avudaiyarkoil road into a two-way lane.

More than 35,000 people live along the 40-km stretch from Pudukottai to Avudaiyarkoil. Acting on the demands of the people, the department decided to upgrade the road in 2021. It subsequently started the widening work. But, it is said that just 4 km length of road out of 20 km from Pudukottai to Arimazham was developed in 2021. No work was carried out in 2022-23.

Residents complain that the incomplete road has given room for frequent accidents. It gives a tough time for motorists to drive on the road. Though several petitions were submitted to officials, no steps have been taken to complete the pending works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Perinbanathan, lead coordinator of Embal Development Group, says motorists have been facing untold hardship while driving on the road. The pending works should be completed immediately, as it will not only help motorists to experience a smooth ride but also reduce accidents to a great extent.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US