Plea to expedite construction of high-level bridge at Kudikadu

March 04, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Tamizhaga Nalivutra Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the Tamil Nadu government to expedite construction of the high-level bridge construction across the Kollidam River connecting Kudikadu in Thanjavur district with the Ramanallur islet in Ariyalur district.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the Composite Thanjavur district unit of the Sangam at Thanjavur on Sunday wherein the Association pointed out that the foundation stone for this project was laid by the late Minister R.Duraikannu during the previous AIADMK regime. It was announced that the high-level bridge would be constructed at a cost of ₹ 60 crore.

Earlier, the islet was connected with the mainland in Ariyalur district in 2016 when a high-level bridge connecting it with Azhagiyamanavalam village on the northern bank of the river and the bridge constructed at a cost of ₹ 48 crore was thrown open for public use by the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on February 27, 2016.

Apart from providing a vital road link to the residents of Ramanallur islet with the mainland for their day-to-day requirements, the infrastructure facility resulted in easy transportation of agriculture and horticulture products produced by the farmers on about 400 acres of fertile land in the islet, sources said.

