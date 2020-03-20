Plea to ensure availability of sanitisers

The consumer associations in Tiruvarur district has called upon the government to ensure that sanitisers/hand wash solutions were available in adequate quantities in the market.
Pointing out that of late there was short supply, the Tamil Nadu Consumer and Environment Protection Association secretary, Ramesh said the non-availability of these products creates a sense of fear among the public.
Further, these products, if available, were being sold at a premium in view of the demand, he alleged. Collector T. Anand has warned the traders not to sell these products at a premium and if found, stern action would be initiated against them.
