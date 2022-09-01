Plea to enhance MSP for paddy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the All India Kisan Sangh, has called upon the government to declare ₹2,500 as the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy to be procured from September 1 instead of the MSP announced by the Central government for the 2022-23 procurement season with the State government incentive.

In a statement issued on August 31, the State general secretary of the association, P. Shanmugam welcomed the State government’s declaration of ₹100 per quintal as an incentive for fine variety paddy and ₹75 per quintal for normal variety over and above the Central government’s MSP of ₹.2,060 of fine variety and ₹2,040 for normal variety.

At the same time, he said that the cost of production incurred by the farmers to raise paddy worked out to ₹1,805 per quintal as indicated by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, based on whose report the Central government fixes the MSP.

Such being the case, fixing the MSP for paddy in Tamil Nadu as ₹2,160 per quintal for fine variety paddy and ₹2,115 for normal variety disappointed the farmers as their counterparts in Kerala measured their paddy for a price of ₹2,820 per quintal, he pointed out.

Though the MSP for the current season, if calculated using the formulae suggested in the M.S.Swaminathan Committee Recommendations, worked out to around ₹2,700 per quintal, the State government should at least consider fulfilling its election promise of MSP for paddy at ₹2,500 per quintal, he pleaded.