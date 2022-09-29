Plea to enact a law to protect Hinduism

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVARUR
September 29, 2022 19:35 IST

The Akila Bharatha Hindu Maha Sabha (ABHMS), Tiruvarur district, has exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to enact a law to protect Hinduism.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, the ABHMS Tiruvarur district president, J. Panneerselvam, claimed that of late Hindu bashing had become a fad among the members of Dravidar Kazhagam and its sympathisers and the anti-Hinduism activists.

Citing the recent unwarranted remarks about the Hindus by the DMK MP, A. Raja, the Sabha urged the State government to enact a law to prevent demeaning Hindus and Hinduism and to penalise those indulging in such activities.

