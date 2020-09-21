Plea to dispense free face masks in public places

In an attempt to promote widespread usage of face masks as an essential protective gear against COVID-19 among the masses, members of a Kumbakonam-based spiritual and social service organisation, have started dispensing the face covers free of cost through a couple of shops by them in the town.

The free face masks are for taking from boxes placed prominently at a couple of shops selling pooja items and flowers near the Adi Kumbeswarar Temple in Kumbakonam. The shops are run by members of Jothimalai Iraipani Thirukoottam, an organisation of Sivanadiyars (followers of Lord Siva) engaged in spiritual and social service in the delta region, which has taken up a campaign to raise awareness on COVID-19.

“While face masks are considered as an important gear to protect ourselves from the novel corona virus, we found that most often people hesitate to spend money to purchase masks. But in our awareness programmes we found that when provided free, people were willing to wear them. Hence, we decided to supply face masks to people through businesses run by our members,” said Thiruvadikudil Swamigal, founder, Jothimalai Iraipani Thirukoottam.

So far two of the organisation’s members have started dispensing face masks through boxes kept in their shops so that people can help themselves. More members from places such as Tiruchi and Pudukottai have come forward to do so, he said.

The organisation, which has also facilitated donation of about 150 units of blood during the pandemic, has also appealed to the government to make available face masks free of cost to the people in public places. “The government could place such boxes to dispense face masks in public places so that people can use them. Though the government has been supplying masks through the ration shops, not all seem to have got it so far. The government can utilise the money collected from the people as penalties for violations of the standard operating procedure for purchasing the face masks in bulk,” he added.