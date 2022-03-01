Plea to desilt Sambakulam

PUDUKOTTAI A section of residents of Moottampatti in Kulathur taluk in Pudukottai district have called for steps to desilt Sambakulam tank in the village. In a representation addressed to Chief Minister M.K .Stalin, C .Balathandayutham and A .Mohamed Faizeen, along with a group of other villagers, said that Sambakulam was lying in neglect and not been cleared of silt for over 15 years. There had been wild growth of thorny bushes on the tank spread over 14 acres, they claimed. The supply channels to the tank had also silted up due to which the tank was not getting any inflow. Although most of the tanks in the region had filled up following a good monsoon, there was was no water flow into the Sambakulam.

Though several representations were made to the local panchayat president, there had been no action. With the tank remaining dry, water table in the village had gone down. If the tank was not desilted and maintained properly, the village may not benefit from the proposed Cauvery-Gundar -link canal. So the Chief Minister must issue an order to desilting Sambakulam, the representation read.