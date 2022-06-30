Plea to desilt drains within Corporation limits

Elected representatives of the Thanjavur Corporation have pleaded for desilting of drains in the city immediately in order to save the residents from mosquito menace.

Participating in the Council meeting held here on Thursday, Councillors Gopal and Kesavan claimed that clogged drains serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Pointing out that the drains in the old town area were choked in view of the ongoing road expansion work and due to indiscriminate dumping of garbage in other areas, they pleaded that necessary steps be initiated to avoid stagnation of water in the drains during the forthcoming monsoon season.

Replying to their plea, Mayor S. Ramanathan said that it had been proposed to purchase a specialised earthmover to clear the drains within the civic body domain.

Responding to a plea to develop the Palace Grounds as a walkers path, the Mayor assured that the plea would be considered positively once the proposed Book Fair to be conducted at the Palace Ground area was over. At present the area was being levelled with earthmovers to put up stalls for the Book Fair, he added.

When the Councillors raised the issue of traffic and health hazard problems created due to temporary fish markets functioning in the town, the Mayor said that the issue would get resolved once the temporary fish market was shifted to the Keezhavasal area where the old fish market had been renovated and would be thrown open for use soon.