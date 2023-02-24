ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to desilt 17 irrigation canals downstream Mettur dam

February 24, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers taking part in a grievance day meeting at Tiruchi Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A plea to desilt all the 17 irrigation canals branching fed by the Cauvery river, between Mettur Dam and Kallanai, was made at the farmers’ grievance day meeting here on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, chaired by Collector M.Pradeep Kumar, Koundampatti R.Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, Tiruchi, said it was high time that the irrigation canals were fully desilted and called upon the State government to allot adequate funds for the purpose.

Raising a more immediate concern, Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, urged the Water Resources Department to release 3,000 cusecs of water from Mettur to ensure adequate supply in the 17 irrigation canals, either continuously or adopting a turn system. Standing cash crops, including banana and betelvine, were on the verge of withering, he said.

Mr.Subramanian also pleaded with the district administration to take steps to establish a perfume extraction plant in Vyazhanmedu for the benefit of jasimine growers in Tiruchi and Karur districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bed level of Vadakarai Vaical had silted up heavily and was above the Cauvery and hence water was not flowing in the canal, said P.Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, calling upon the WRD to take steps to rectify the situation.

Highlighting the plight of farmers supplying milk to Aavin, N.Ganesan, joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association, observed that milk suppliers in other states were getting better procurement prices. Private dairies were also offering better returns to milk suppliers, he said and urged Aavin to take steps to protect the interests of its suppliers.

Seeking push for minor millet cultivation in the district, N.Veerasekaran, state secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangam,urged the district administration to allow sale of minor millets and traditional farm produce at Uzhavar Sandhais in the district. He called for conducting special camps for carrying out patta name changes across the district.

Earlier, members of the Tamizhaga Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, led by its president P.Viswanathan, staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s office demanding remunerative prices for maize, onion and cotton.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US