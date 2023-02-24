Plea to desilt 17 irrigation canals downstream Mettur dam

February 24, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A plea to desilt all the 17 irrigation canals branching fed by the Cauvery river, between Mettur Dam and Kallanai, was made at the farmers’ grievance day meeting here on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, chaired by Collector M.Pradeep Kumar, Koundampatti R.Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, Tiruchi, said it was high time that the irrigation canals were fully desilted and called upon the State government to allot adequate funds for the purpose.

Raising a more immediate concern, Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, urged the Water Resources Department to release 3,000 cusecs of water from Mettur to ensure adequate supply in the 17 irrigation canals, either continuously or adopting a turn system. Standing cash crops, including banana and betelvine, were on the verge of withering, he said.

Mr.Subramanian also pleaded with the district administration to take steps to establish a perfume extraction plant in Vyazhanmedu for the benefit of jasimine growers in Tiruchi and Karur districts.

The bed level of Vadakarai Vaical had silted up heavily and was above the Cauvery and hence water was not flowing in the canal, said P.Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, calling upon the WRD to take steps to rectify the situation.

Highlighting the plight of farmers supplying milk to Aavin, N.Ganesan, joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association, observed that milk suppliers in other states were getting better procurement prices. Private dairies were also offering better returns to milk suppliers, he said and urged Aavin to take steps to protect the interests of its suppliers.

Seeking push for minor millet cultivation in the district, N.Veerasekaran, state secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangam,urged the district administration to allow sale of minor millets and traditional farm produce at Uzhavar Sandhais in the district. He called for conducting special camps for carrying out patta name changes across the district.

Earlier, members of the Tamizhaga Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, led by its president P.Viswanathan, staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s office demanding remunerative prices for maize, onion and cotton.