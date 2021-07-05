Plea to CM to rescue woman from Kuwait

R. Prakash, a resident of Maravar Street, Keezha Vazhuthur near Papanasam, has appealed to Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin to rescue his sister, Sundari, who has reportedly fallen victim to domestic violence at her place of work in Kuwait.

In a petition addressed to the Chief Minister, he has said that his sister left for Kuwait on March 15, 2019, accepting a job as domestic help offered to her through Jagir Hussain of Mela Vazhuthur. However, she has been subjected to cruelty at the place of work and the family here lost contact with her after a few months.

Mr. Prakash requested the Chief Minister to rescue his sister from the clutches of her ‘inhumane’ employer and bring her back to Tamil Nadu.

He has also submitted similar petitions to the district administration and the district police seeking their help in bringing back his sister.