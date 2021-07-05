Tiruchirapalli

Plea to CM to rescue woman from Kuwait

R. Prakash, a resident of Maravar Street, Keezha Vazhuthur near Papanasam, has appealed to Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin to rescue his sister, Sundari, who has reportedly fallen victim to domestic violence at her place of work in Kuwait.

In a petition addressed to the Chief Minister, he has said that his sister left for Kuwait on March 15, 2019, accepting a job as domestic help offered to her through Jagir Hussain of Mela Vazhuthur. However, she has been subjected to cruelty at the place of work and the family here lost contact with her after a few months.

Mr. Prakash requested the Chief Minister to rescue his sister from the clutches of her ‘inhumane’ employer and bring her back to Tamil Nadu.

He has also submitted similar petitions to the district administration and the district police seeking their help in bringing back his sister.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 5:30:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/plea-to-cm-to-rescue-woman-from-kuwait/article35148112.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY