Plea to clean Cauvery riverbank, release water for Aadi Perukku

Updated - July 27, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Cauvery riverbank at Thulakattam in Mayiladuthurai.

The Cauvery riverbank at Thulakattam in Mayiladuthurai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As the dry Cauvery river threatens to dampen celebrations of Aadi Perukku, observed on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi, activists have called for clean-up of the Cauvery bank at Thula Kattam in Mayiladuhturai and release of water in time.

Social activist A. Apparsundaram urged the district administration to clean up the riverbank at Thulakattam and ensure the release of water in the river to facilitate the celebration of Aadi Perukku, which falls on August 3. He suggested that if Cauvery water did not reach in time, water from the Pushkara tank could be released into the river.

Mr. Apparsundaram emphasised the importance of the festival for the people of Mayiladuthurai and urged the district administration to take necessary steps to ensure smooth celebration of it.

A senior official from the Municipality said the Thulakattam area would be cleaned. “If the Cauvery water does not reach in time, we will arrange borewell water to meet the requirements,” he said.

