Plea to bring back fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy

November 29, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Aranthangi MLA S.T. Ramachandran on Tuesday urged the Centre and State government to take steps to bring back the 24 fishermen of Jagadapattinam and Kottaipattinam villages in the district who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. In a statement, Mr. Ramachandran said the detention of the fishermen has caused deep anguish among fisherfolk. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.