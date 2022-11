November 29, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Aranthangi MLA S.T. Ramachandran on Tuesday urged the Centre and State government to take steps to bring back the 24 fishermen of Jagadapattinam and Kottaipattinam villages in the district who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. In a statement, Mr. Ramachandran said the detention of the fishermen has caused deep anguish among fisherfolk.