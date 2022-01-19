Plea to allot funds for railway projects in delta region

THANJAVUR

19 January 2022 18:16 IST

The Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers Welfare Association has called upon Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman to allocate sufficient funds for the execution of pending and new railway projects in the delta region, in the forthcoming Union Budget.

In a memorandum addressed to the Union Finance Minister, the association has pointed out that a detailed survey for laying a 41-kilometre broad gauge line connecting Mannargudi with Pattukottai was taken up in 2011-12 and a sum of ₹216 crore was sanctioned by the Railway Board.

Subsequently, pillars were erected on the riverbeds of Bamani, Kannanaru and Nasuvini and the works failed to progress thereafter.

During the same period, according to the association president, N.Jayaraman, the Railway Board accorded its consent for setting up of new rail links between Ariyalur and Thanjavur through Thirumaanur for a distance of 50.35 kilometres at an estimated cost of ₹452.08 crore and from Thanjavur to Pattukottai via. Orathanadu for a distance of 47.20 at ₹325.70 crore.

Stating that these two projects still remain on paper, he claimed that provisioning of the rail link from Ariyalur to Pattukottai via. Thanjavur and Orathanadu would not only ensure quick movement of cement from the Ariyalur region to Southern districts but also help reduce the volume of traffic on the chord line section of the Southern Railway.

Drawing the attention of the Union Finance Minister towards the Central Government’s goal of electrification of existing railway tracks by 2024, the association requested Ms. Sitharaman to allocate sufficient funds for electrification of Tiruvarur-Karaikudi and Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli tracks.

Apart from making an appeal to the Union Finance Minister for allocation of funds for railway projects in the delta region, the Association has urged the General Manager, Southern Railway, to initiate necessary steps for revival of passenger services on the newly laid Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section.

Urging the Southern Railway to complete the exercise of filling up of vacant gatekeeper posts on this section and revival of the Karaikudi-Chennai Egmore (Kamban) Express and early operation of Eranakulam-Vailankanni bi-weekly and Tambaram-Sengottah tri-weekly services, the association pleaded that the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai passenger service could be extended up to Madurai through Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section for the benefit of local commuters.