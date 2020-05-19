Tiruchirapalli

Plea for waiver of crop loans

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordination Committee president, P. R. Pandian has demanded that the governments should shoulder the responsibilities of ‘manufacturing and marketing’ of agriculture produce.

In a statement, Mr. Pandian claimed that around 80% of farmers had incurred losses in the last five years due to natural calamities and have become ineligible to avail fresh loans as they were unable to repay loans. Thus increasing the credit for farmers to overcome the COVID-19 impact would be of no use to the sector. Though farmers expected waiver of loans, announcements such as adequate choice for farmers to sell produce at prices of their choice, formation of a committee to ensure minimum support price, barrier free inter-State movement of agriculture produce and others gave some hope for the ryots. But the entire expectations crumbled with the announcement that the agriculture sector would be thrown open to online marketing.

Further, the announcements relating to privatisation, particularly for setting up lignite mines, methane extraction wells and others in agriculture fields had annoyed the farming community, he added.

Hence, the Centre should review its announcements and waive the loans availed by the farmers in the past. The loss of horticulture crop should be compensated and the governments should shoulder the responsibility of manufacturing of agriculture produce and marketing of the same, Mr.Pandian urged.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 4:59:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/plea-for-waiver-of-crop-loans/article31618985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY