Plea for waiver of crop loans

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordination Committee president, P. R. Pandian has demanded that the governments should shoulder the responsibilities of ‘manufacturing and marketing’ of agriculture produce.

In a statement, Mr. Pandian claimed that around 80% of farmers had incurred losses in the last five years due to natural calamities and have become ineligible to avail fresh loans as they were unable to repay loans. Thus increasing the credit for farmers to overcome the COVID-19 impact would be of no use to the sector. Though farmers expected waiver of loans, announcements such as adequate choice for farmers to sell produce at prices of their choice, formation of a committee to ensure minimum support price, barrier free inter-State movement of agriculture produce and others gave some hope for the ryots. But the entire expectations crumbled with the announcement that the agriculture sector would be thrown open to online marketing.

Further, the announcements relating to privatisation, particularly for setting up lignite mines, methane extraction wells and others in agriculture fields had annoyed the farming community, he added.

Hence, the Centre should review its announcements and waive the loans availed by the farmers in the past. The loss of horticulture crop should be compensated and the governments should shoulder the responsibility of manufacturing of agriculture produce and marketing of the same, Mr.Pandian urged.