Plea for train stoppages in rural stations

THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur District Train Beneficiaries Association has called upon the railways to provide stoppages for trains passing through important railway stations in rural Thanjavur district for the benefit of rural commuters.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the association meeting chaired by Ayyanapuram Natarajan, association president, and V. Jeevakumar, secretary, here on Friday where the association deplored the railway administration’s proposal to close down some of the rural railway stations such as Ammapettai, Papanasam and others in the district citing ‘poor’ commuter patronage.

Stating that at present the services were operated with stoppages at major towns only which had led to a situation wherein commuters hailing from rural pockets were left in the lurch, the association demanded stoppages at important rural railway stations.

Further, introduction of local train services on Thanjavur-Tiruchi, Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur-Karaikal sections would be of immense help to commuters in these sections as not all people could rely on road transport facilities, it said.

Introduction of local trains would not be a difficult task for the railways since infrastructure to operate the electric loco-hauled train services had already been put in place in the main line section, the association pointed out.