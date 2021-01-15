Plea for train stoppages in rural stations

THANJAVUR
The Thanjavur District Train Beneficiaries Association has called upon the railways to provide stoppages for trains passing through important railway stations in rural Thanjavur district for the benefit of rural commuters.
A resolution to this effect was passed at the association meeting chaired by Ayyanapuram Natarajan, association president, and V. Jeevakumar, secretary, here on Friday where the association deplored the railway administration’s proposal to close down some of the rural railway stations such as Ammapettai, Papanasam and others in the district citing ‘poor’ commuter patronage.
Stating that at present the services were operated with stoppages at major towns only which had led to a situation wherein commuters hailing from rural pockets were left in the lurch, the association demanded stoppages at important rural railway stations.
Further, introduction of local train services on Thanjavur-Tiruchi, Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur-Karaikal sections would be of immense help to commuters in these sections as not all people could rely on road transport facilities, it said.
Introduction of local trains would not be a difficult task for the railways since infrastructure to operate the electric loco-hauled train services had already been put in place in the main line section, the association pointed out.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath