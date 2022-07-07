Plea for stoppage of four express trains at Peralam station

‘It will enable devotees to reach important temples near Peralam quickly’

The Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee, member, V.R. Dhanaseelane, has appealed to the Tiruchi divisional railway authorities to provide a stoppage at Peralam railway station, falling in the Mayiladuthurai -Tiruvarur broad gauge section, for four express trains in both directions for the benefit of devotees and business community.

In a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Mr. Dhanaseelane said Peralam railway station was surrounded by important shrines such as Sri Saraswathy Temple at Koothanur, Sri Aadhi Vinayakar Temple, Sithalapathy, Sri Seshapureeswarar Temple at Thirupampuram, Sri Lalithambigai temple, Thirumeeyachur, Sri Krupa Samudra Perumal temple, Sirupuliyur, Sri Maha Kalanathar temple, Thirumakalam, Sri Bhadra Kali Amman temple, Ambagarathur and Sri Dharbaranyeshwarar Temple at Tirunallar.

Devotees coming from various places had to alight at Mayiladuthurai Junction to reach these temples. The distance was around 21 kilometres. Pilgrims coming from southern destinations had to alight at Tiruvarur Junction which was about 23 km from Peralam.

Hence, the railway administration could provide stoppage for two minutes at the Peralam railway station for the Chennai - Karaikal - Chennai special express trains; Mannargudi - Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi; Chennai - Mannargudi - Chennai expresses and Lokmanya Tilak - Karaikal - Lokmanya Tilak weekly express trains for the benefit of the devotees visiting these temples, Mr. Dhanaseelane, who is also the president of Karaikal District Rail Users’ Welfare Association, said.

Further, the Peralam railway station was surrounded by many villages and the people of these villages visited northern states for employment. Besides this, a number of rail passengers from Karaikal were proceeding to Jaipur, Ajmer and other north Indian states. Businessmen of Rajasthan were carrying out business at Karaikal and they had to depend on the Mannargudi - Bhagat Ki Kothi weekly train to reach their home towns. Presently, they had to board either at Tiruvarur or Mayiladuthurai station which was far away from Karaikal, he said.

Many devotees from north India visiting Sri Saneeswarar Temple at Tirunallar had to alight at Mayiladuthurai to reach the shrine. Stoppage of the four express trains at Peralam station would enable devotees to reach the important temples quickly, said Mr. Dhanaseelane.