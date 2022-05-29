Plea for stoppage at Thirumalairayan Pattinam station for Kali Amman festival

The Karaikal District Rail Users’ Welfare Association has appealed to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, to provide one-minute halt at Thirumalairayan Pattinam railway station for Ernakulam-Karaikal-Ernakulam and Chennai-Karaikal-Chennai expresses in connection with Arulmigu Aayiram Kali Amman temple festival at Thirumalairayan Pattinam.

The holy festival is conducted once in five years at the shrine in a grand manner. The festival begins on June 7 with ‘varisai’ procession when all holy items and fruits in 1,000 numbers is brought to the temple, said association president V.R. Dhanaseelane in a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager.

Devotees not only from Karaikal but also from various districts in Tamil Nadu and other States besides those from abroad come to the temple in large numbers to witness the auspicious festival and have a darshan of Arulmigu Aayiram Kaali Amman on June 8 and 9. The darshan of the goddess thereafter can be had only after five years, in 2027, said Mr. Dhanaseelane who is also a member of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, Tiruchi Division.

For the benefit of the devotees visiting the temple, the railway administration could confine the one-minute halt at Thirumalairayan Pattinam railway station for the two trains till the festival ends. The Tiruchi railway division can also operate special trains from Tiruchi to Karaikal and back from June 7 to 10 with stoppage at Thirumalairayan Pattinam in view of the festival, he added.