ADVERTISEMENT

Plea for stoppage at Adhiramapattinam

March 30, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Rail commuters of Adhiramapattinam have sought stoppage at Adhiramapattinam for the proposed tri-weekly Tambaram-Sengottah train service through the newly laid broad gauge Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section.

A plea in this regard has been made to the Tiruchi Railway Division by Abdul Razaaq of United Foundation. He has pointed out that the existing weekly services Ernakulam-Vailankanni (06035/36) and Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram (07695/96) express services and the unreserved Tiruvarur-Karaikudi service from Monday to Saturday enjoy good patronage.

If the tri-weekly service halts at Adhiramapattinam, it will augment the availability of direct train service to Chennai from Adhiramapattinam, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US