Plea for stoppage at Adhiramapattinam

March 30, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Rail commuters of Adhiramapattinam have sought stoppage at Adhiramapattinam for the proposed tri-weekly Tambaram-Sengottah train service through the newly laid broad gauge Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section.

A plea in this regard has been made to the Tiruchi Railway Division by Abdul Razaaq of United Foundation. He has pointed out that the existing weekly services Ernakulam-Vailankanni (06035/36) and Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram (07695/96) express services and the unreserved Tiruvarur-Karaikudi service from Monday to Saturday enjoy good patronage.

If the tri-weekly service halts at Adhiramapattinam, it will augment the availability of direct train service to Chennai from Adhiramapattinam, he added.

