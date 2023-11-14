Plea for special trains to Palani, Tiruchendur and Tiruvannamalai

November 14, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The Thanjavur District Rail Users Association has exhorted Southern Railway to consider operating special train services to Palani, Tiruchendur and Tiruvannamalai for Skandha Shasti and Karthigai Deepam.

In a memorandum addressed to the Southern Railway General Manager through the Divisional Railway Managers of Tiruchi and Madurai, association secretary A. Giri pointed out that pilgrims to Palani and Tiruvannamalai immensely benefited from operation of special trains through the mainline section to the two places last year.

This year, Skandha Shasti falls on November 18 and Karthigai Deepam on November 26. Hence, the operation of special trains to Palani from Thanjavur between November 16 and 27 and between Tiruchi and Tiruvannamalai through Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Cuddalore and Villupuram from November 24 to 27 would be of immense help to pilgrims.

Citing the successful experience of operating special trains through the main line to clear extra rush during this festival season despite the existence of a single track between Villupuram and Thanjavur, the association exhorted Southern Railway to explore the possibility of operating a special train to Tiruchendur from Mayiladuthurai through Kumbakonam and Thanjavur from November 16 to 19 as the waitlisted bookings in Chendur Express (train number: 20605/20606) operated between Chennai Egmore and Tiruchendur had exceeded 100 even in the pooled quota on the dates.

