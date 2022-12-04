Plea for special trains from Tiruchi to Karaikal for festival season

December 04, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nagore-Nagapattinam Rail Users Association has appealed to the Tiruchi Railway Divisional authorities to operate special trains from Tiruchi to Karaikal from December 24 to January 17 in view of the grand Kanthoori festival at Nagore, and for Christmas, New Year and Pongal festivals. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, association secretary MMAA. Sithiq said the 466th Kanthoori festival starts in Nagore on December 24 and goes on up to January 3. Christmas and New Year festivals fall in between and the Pongal festivities thereafter. 

Devotees in large numbers were expected from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi to Nagore, Velankanni and Tirunallar during the festival period. So, special express trains from Tiruchi to Karaikal and back via Nagore must be operated from December 24 to January 17.  The Ernakulam - Karaikal and Chennai Egmore - Karaikal expresses must be augmented .with two II class sleeper coaches and a general coach.  Coach indication boards must be erected at Nagore station and the first platform must be spruced up with the provision of drinking water and toilet facilities before the commencement of the festival, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US