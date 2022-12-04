Plea for special trains from Tiruchi to Karaikal for festival season

December 04, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nagore-Nagapattinam Rail Users Association has appealed to the Tiruchi Railway Divisional authorities to operate special trains from Tiruchi to Karaikal from December 24 to January 17 in view of the grand Kanthoori festival at Nagore, and for Christmas, New Year and Pongal festivals.

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, association secretary MMAA. Sithiq said the 466th Kanthoori festival starts in Nagore on December 24 and goes on up to January 3. Christmas and New Year festivals fall in between and the Pongal festivities thereafter.

Devotees in large numbers were expected from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi to Nagore, Velankanni and Tirunallar during the festival period. So, special express trains from Tiruchi to Karaikal and back via Nagore must be operated from December 24 to January 17. The Ernakulam - Karaikal and Chennai Egmore - Karaikal expresses must be augmented .with two II class sleeper coaches and a general coach. Coach indication boards must be erected at Nagore station and the first platform must be spruced up with the provision of drinking water and toilet facilities before the commencement of the festival, he said.