Plea for special train from Vaitheeswarankoil

The Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association has exhorted the Southern Railway to operate a special train from Vaitheeswararkoil to Karaikudi on April 26.

In a memorandum addressed to the Divisional Railway Manager, Southern Railway, Tiruchi, Association secretary A.Giri has pointed out that thousands of devotees from Sivaganga district undertake `padayatra’ to Vaitheeswarankoil. They were expected to leave Vaitheeswarankoil on April 26 on completion of the annual ‘padayatra.’

Hence, operation of a special train from Vaitheeswarankoil to Karaikudi on April 26 with stoppages at Namanasamudram, Chettinad and Kottaiyur stations would be of immense help to them, he added.

Meanwhile, the advantages of restoring the erstwhile Mayiladuthurai-Tranquebar railway line was stressed at a meeting held at Mayiladuthurai recently.

Participating in the meeting convened by the Rail Users of Mayiladuthurai district, former MLA P. Kalyanam who had represented the erstwhile Kuttalam Assembly constituency in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and others demanded a fresh reconnaissance survey for creating a rail link between Tranquebar and Karaikal.

Stating that upholding the old survey report prepared by the railway officials when there was no railway link between Nagapattinam and Karaikal would be unethical, they have demanded that the old Mayiladuthurai-Tranquebar line be restored as a broad gauge line and linked with Karaikal which is just 12 km away from Tranquebar.

Restoring the abandoned line and laying of a new line connecting Tranquebar with Karaikal would help operate circular train services connecting important religiou/tourism centres in the region, apart from providing a shortest link to Chennai from Velankanni and Karaikal.