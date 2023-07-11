Plea for sanction of additional manpower for maintenance of Vande Bharat trains

July 11, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA), Southern Railway unit, has sought sanction of additional manpower for the maintenance of semi-high speed Vande Bharat express trains in coaching depots.

It has also requested the railway administration to provide proper and sufficient training for staff and technical supervisors for maintenance of the trains that consist of several new features.

In a representation to the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Southern Railway, IRTSA zonal secretary V.P. Abdul Salam said three Vande Bharat formations were being operated by Southern Railway requiring sanction of 230 additional posts.

Southern Railway had introduced two 16-car formations, which runs between Chennai Central and Mysuru Junction, and another between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kannur. An eight-car formation of the express train runs between Chennai Central and Coimbatore.

Primary maintenance for the 16-car rake formations were each being done at Basin Bridge Junction and Kochuveli coaching yards and the primary maintenance of the eight-car formation was being carried out at Coimbatore depot. For the first time, maintenance of the coaching propulsion system was also being carried out at the coaching depots.

Open line maintenance of Vande Bharat express rake included terminal and sick line attention, linen management, material cell, coach watering, pest control, waste disposal, pitline sweeping, drain cleaning , security and locking of rakes and mechanised laundry.

Mr. Abdul Salam said the new work of maintaining the propulsion system should be carried out by competent and well-trained electrical technicians and technical supervisors of the electrical department specially trained for the purpose.

Southern Railway had not posted any trained electrical technicians and technical supervisors for maintaining the propulsion system in the coaching depots, he claimed and added that some ad-hoc arrangements were made, which might not be sustainable.

Further, Southern Railway had not created any post for maintaining the semi-high speed Vande Bharat express consisting of many new features where all equipment, including the propulsion system, were kept underslung. Insufficient and untrained staff would be a threat for safe and punctual operation of the train.

Hence, IRTSA had requested Southern Railway to sanction required manpower for the maintenance of mechanical, propulsion systems as per the yard stick recommended by the Railway Board committee additionally for the Basin Bridge Junction, Kochuveli and Coimbatore depots.

It also wanted deployment of trained staff and technical supervisors exclusively for maintaining the propulsion system and corresponding addition in staff strength whenever additional Vande Bharat express formations were introduced in Southern Railway.

