Plea for rethink on proposal to close down HIV-AIDS test centres

February 07, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of Tamil Nadu AIDS Control All Employees Welfare Association affiliated to Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (Tansacs) have expressed concern over move to close the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC) by the Union government and requested the authorities to reconsider the decision.

At a meeting organised in Tiruchi recently, the association pointed out that 377 ICTCs are functioning in Tamil Nadu, and closing them down would affect a wide range of people across the State. “Following the order issued by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) in July 2023, 82 ICTCs in Tamil Nadu were converted to screening sites. Shutting down the remaining centres would affect services to people living with HIV-AIDS,” M. Cheralathan, State secretary of the association, told The Hindu.

Three ICTCs are functioning in Tiruchi. “We have been told that salaries for the staff in the centres would be disbursed until March, but there is no mention of what happens from April,” said Mr. Cheralathan.

“The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the treatment regimen, so the ICTCs are now more important than ever to manage the disease. Pregnant women infected with the virus are at risk of passing it on to the foetus. Also, the centres are safe spaces to create awareness among vulnerable sections of society and counsel the patients,” Mr. Cheralathan said.

The association has over 2,000 members, and has been making representations to the authorities through signature campaigns in recent months.