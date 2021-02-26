Plea for reservation in education, jobs

Members of Tamil Nadu Maruthuvar Samooga Nala Sangam and Tiruchi District Barbers’ Association on Friday staged a demonstration demanding 5% reservation in education and government jobs. Shops of members attached to the association remained closed in the city.

“There are as many as 50 lakh people belonging to our community in the State, and we have no assistance from the government. We are not asking for special treatment, just reservation through which our people can get education and improve the quality of our lives,” said R. Selvaraj, president, of the Association.

There were three lakh barber shops in Tamil Nadu through which several families earn a living. For these families, reservation was important, Mr. Selvaraj said.

Similar protest was staged in Pudukottai.