Plea for more trains from Tiruchi to Bengaluru

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, has urged the railways to operate a biweekly train between Tiruchi and Baiyappanahalli near Bengaluru and an additional train from Tiruchi to Bengaluru, after the lockdown.

The council claimed that a proposal for operating these trains was made before the Railways Time Table Committee. “We understand that the Southern Railway has proposed the operation of a biweekly express between Tiruchi and Baiyappanahalli and an additional train from Tiruchi to Bengaluru. This will meet the long-felt need, expressed often vociferously, of people of central region in Tamil Nadu. We are glad that such a proposal has been made and we request you to issue necessary sanction,” said S. Pushpavanam, secretary of the council, in a representation to the chairman of the Railway Board.

Mr.Pushpavanam also suggested that the proposed trains be run via Karur, Namakkal, Salem and Hosur.

Citing the operation of a few special trains between Tiruchi and Yesvantpur in December 2018 and January 2019, Mr.Pushpavanam observed that unfortunately they could not be converted into regular trains. However, the proposal to operate a train from Tiruchi to Baiyappanahalli offered a better option, he said and expressed confidence that the trains would turn out to be very profitable as there is a huge demand for additional trains on the section, which has not been met for a long time. He also pointed out that more than 35 pairs of buses were being operated between Bengaluru and Tiruchi every day.

“We understand that the Baiyappanahalli terminal is ready but for some platform works, which we hope will be completed by the time the COVID 19 lockdown ends. We request the proposed trains be launched by September,” Mr.Pushpavanam said.

Mr.Pushpavanam also urged that railways to expedite the launch of the Tambaram-Karaikudi Express and once it is launched, the Pallavan Express can be terminated in Tiruchi.