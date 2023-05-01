May 01, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, has urged the Union Railway Minister to meet the long-pending demand for operation of additional trains between Tiruchi and Bengaluru.

In a resolution adopted at its annual general body meeting held here on Saturday, the council said that the technical feasibility of operating trains between Tiruchi and Yeshwantpur has already been demonstrated through the operation of specials earlier. The trains could be operated on permanent basis and in addition to it another night train could be operated, the council suggested.

The council reiterated its demand for laying a new line between Uthamarkoil and Namakkal which it said would shorten the running time between Tiruchi and Bengaluru by two-and-a-half hours. The track will pass through Musiri and Thottiyam, hitherto unconnected by Railways, offering good potential to attract cargo.

The council appealed to the Southern Railway to consider running a train between Tiruchi and Tirupathi. To start with, a few coaches could be attached at Villupuram to the Pondichery- Tirupathi train. It also urged the Railway Minister to restore the senior citizen concession in train fares.

Through another resolution, the council welcomed the proposal to build a metro rail line in Tiruchi but wanted the city roads to be widened to ease congestion. “While future generations may benefit by the metro rail, the present generation has to suffer the consequences of construction. It must be so planned as to cause least disturbance to people,” the resolution said.

Referring to the Tiruchi Corporation’s proposal to introduce 24-hour water supply in the city, the council said the civic body should not go ahead with the plan in the interest of sustainable consumption, as water was a scarce commodity. Supply for two hours each in the morning and evening hours would suffice. Even if metered, drinking water would be misused for washing floors, gardening and other purposes for which borewell water could be used, the council maintained.

The Corporation should remove the encroachments around Teppakulam which were an eyesore and deprived the pedestrians of their right to use pavements, the council demanded. It urged the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection to train the fair price shop employees to capture and record the iris of ration card holders whose fingerprints have faded away.

The following were elected office-bearers of the council for the 2023-2025 term: president - C. T. Selvakumar, vice-president - K. Sekar, Secretary - S. Pushpavanam, Treasurer - Mohamed Isaque; Executive Committee members - Meera Muralidhran, Aishwarya Jude, Shiyaminee, Lakshmi Iyer, P. Gunaseelan, G. Ravindran K. Chandrasekaran, K. Venkataraman, A. Jayarman and N. Rengachar.