Plea for Kumbakonam-New Delhi rail link

June 10, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The All Traders’ Association of Kumbakonam has called upon the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to consider introduction of a train service linking Kumbakonam with New Delhi.

In a letter addressed to the Union Railway Minister, the association president Chola C. Mahendran and secretary V. Sathyanarayanan also called upon the Ministry of Railways to take up doubling of the rail line between Villupuram and Thanjavur and complete it well before 2028, the year when south India’s Kumbh Mela – “Mahamagam” attracting a large number of believers will be celebrated in Kumbakonam.

It pleaded with the Ministry of Railways to consider the long-pending demand for a rail link to Needamangalam from Virudhachalam through Kumbakonam.