Plea for grievance redressal portal for persons with disabilities

The RTI Activists’ Team, Thanjavur District, has called upon the Tamil Nadu Government to create a portal exclusively for persons with disabilities to air their grievances and get them addressed.

In a memorandum signed and submitted to Thanjavur Collector B. .Priyanka Pankajam by team president Sundara Vimalanathan on Tuesday, it was regretted that there was not much awareness of the existence of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 among the disabled, government officials and general public. In the absence of awareness of the Act, their rights were being rejected.

Claiming that monthly financial assistance for disabled persons had not been credited for the past four months in Tamil Nadu, the memorandum pleaded for proper implementation of the Central Government’s Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme for differently abled persons in Tamil Nadu which entitles distribution of 35 kg of paddy or wheat to each disabled person holding the AAY card.

It also urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that 2,500 electric buses to be procured under the Central Government assisted scheme were differently-abled commuter friendly vehicles.

Plea to enhance the monthly financial assistance of ₹300 under the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme to ₹5,000 per month, attaching two coaches for Divyangjans (differently-abled persons) in trains, ensuring the announcement of coach positions of trains over public address systems in railway stations/junctions for the benefit of disabled commuters and creation of taluk-level welfare offices for persons with disabilities were among other demands put forth by the team.

