Plea for extension of deadline for crop insurance

Delta farmers have pleaded that the last date for insuring their crop be extended by another fortnight or a month in view of the unforeseen delay in completion of the transplantation exercise and crop certification process.

While the incessant heavy showers have applied brakes on the transplantation from the nursery to the fields in the areas where samba or thaladi cultivation has been taken up belatedly, stringent adherence of rules in the certification of crop for insurance by revenue staff has reportedly affected the crop insurance process that has to be completed before November 15.

Further, the routine exercise of monsoon-related relief and rescue activities to be carried out by revenue staff is all set to cause further delay in issuance of crop certification, said G. Srinivasan, a progressive farmer of Ganapathi Agraharam.

For instance, pattas are yet to be issued for lands in Pandaravadai hamlet near Papanasam despite the court orders issued in favour of the cultivators. The lands still remain under the category of ‘unclaimed land’ in the ‘A’ register.

Thus, in the absence of issuance of crop certification the cultivators raising paddy on the lands over the years are unable to register their crop under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance scheme), according to Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah.

Requesting the government to initiate steps for reclassification of the lands as per the records prior to 2012, the he said reversion of ‘A’ register entries would help the cultivators avail the various benefits, including the crop insurance cover, extended to farmers by the State and Central governments.